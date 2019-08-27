<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 29-year-old woman, Patience, who allegedly swindled her fiance’ of N3 million in a Surulere Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos State.

Patience, whose address was not provided, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Anthonia Osayande told the court that the defendant committed the offence between February and July, at Ilogbo Road, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that Patience and others at large conspired to fraudulently obtain N3 million over the period from her fiancé, Mr Kingsley, to ”double” the amount.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7), 316 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Adelaja adjourned the case until September 16 for substantive trial.