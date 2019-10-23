<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Tuesday, rewarded Mrs Florence Robinson’s hard work, as she bagged contract to fry “akara” for NAFEST tourists.

Runsewe declared the reward during the National Festival of Arts and Culture Roundtable on Entrepreneurship, held at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, Benin City, Edo state.

He said that Robinson deserved to be recognised and compensated for her high sense of responsibility, hard work and remarkable achievements, having worked as a bean cake seller for years.

According to him, the recognition given to Robinson should encourage Nigerians to be hardworking and responsible, even when efforts were being made by the Federal Government to boost the economy.

“I’m overwhelmed when this woman narrated her experience in life; she has single-handedly trained two of her children in the university as a bean cake seller.

“This is quite encouraging for the youths and I will like Nigerians to imbibe and emulate such virtue of hard work.

“With this, Robinson will be frying “akara” for us here during this NAFEST period; this is to help her more because I want her to still train her children to be master degree holders,” he said.

Runsewe said the idea of frying “akara” during the festival was also to familiarise Nigerians with local cuisines, which were more nutritious.

He said instead of the usual snacks for all during the festival, tourists would be given free “Akara” throughout the programme.

Newsmen report that Robinson was recognised along with a Nigerian filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen, and a 14-year-old photographer, James Ikemsinachukwu.

While Imasuen was recognised for spearheading the production of an African drama entitled “Life is a Dance”, Ikemsinachukwu was declared the official photographer of NAFEST and some of NCAC events.