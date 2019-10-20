<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 35-year-old woman, Monsurat Olusanya, has been arrested for allegedly inflicting injuries on a four-year-old girl with a hot knife, in Tiluwalase community, Owode Ijako area of Ogun State.

The suspect who blamed her indulgence on the handiwork of the devil said that the victim, Fathia Ogundimu, who is her niece, poured her pot of soup away.

It was gathered that the little girl had been living with the suspect for close to one year. One of the residents said to have seen the victim writhing in pains last Friday, approached her to know what was wrong, only to discover the injuries on her back.

The angry resident, took the victim to Sango Police Division, after which the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed some detectives to the scene to effect Olusanya’s arrest.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said, “the suspect who accused the girl of mistakenly pouring a pot of soup away, put a knife on fire and used the hot knife to inflict injuries all over her body. Not satisfied, she gave the little girl human bite on her stomach and lips.

“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the victim’s body but pleaded to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect who is a mother of three is currently being detained at Sango division while the biological parents of the victim have been contacted to come and take custody of their daughter.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama, has directed that the suspect be charged to court as an investigation is concluded. He also appealed to parents to know the type of people they give their children to if there is need to do so, as many of the so-called guardians are in the habit of maltreating children who are not their own”.