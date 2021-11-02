Woman arrested for arranging ‘stingy’ husband’s kidnap

A housewife identified as Memunat Salaudeen has been arrested for arranging three men to kidnap her husband in Ogun State.

Memunat was arrested on Monday alongside three men – Olayinka Lawal, Asungba Nura and Usman Oluwatoyin, whom she hired to carry out the abduction of her husband.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were nabbed at about 6:30 pm along Papa/Itori road by men of the Federal highway patrol team were on stop-and-search duty.

Oyeyemi explained that the patrol team had stopped the three men on a motorcycle for a search due to their suspicious looks.

He added that while searching them, a cutlass and a new rope were recovered from them.

“The team quickly separated them and questioned them individually about their mission in that area with rope and cutlass.

“The three of them gave different answers to the question, this further aroused the suspicion of the policemen, who then decided to interrogate them more,” he said.

During interrogation, the state police image maker said the three of three suspects confessed that. Memunat had given them N8,000 to buy the cutlass and a rope strong enough to tie a human being.

“They confessed further that, the woman who is a nurse in their area at Balogun Tuntun Gas line Ifo, asked them to go and hid somewhere along that road, and that she will lure her husband to the place where they will kidnap him and tie him with the rope and then ask for ransom.

“They further informed the police that, the woman told them that, that was the only way she could get money from her husband who she accused of being very stingy.

“It was the place they were going according to their plan before they were intercepted by the police,” Oyeyemi added.

He revealed that the woman had admitted being the brain behind the whole thing.

He stated, “She told the policemen that her husband has not been giving her money and that she decided to plan his kidnap in order to get money from him at all cost.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit for investigation.