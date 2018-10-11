



Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has called on youths to prepare themselves for political leadership in the future, stating that there is need for them to distinguish between rhetoric and politics.

Soyinka disclosed this yesterday in Lagos during the 2018 Felabration Senior Secondary Schools Debate organised by the Felabration Committee with the theme: ‘State Police: To or Not to be.’

He also stated that their presentations were evidence that there is collection of promising politicians in the country, adding that the presentations from the students were stimulating.

The activist tasked the students to be good speakers for all occasions, adding that if they aspire to go in politics, they should be prepared seriously.

“You have to distinguish between rhetoric and politics. If you want to get into politics, be prepared for some very rough times. Do not think that because you can speak very beautifully, you can be a politician. This qualifies what I said earlier.

“I think you have been listening to some really stimulating speeches, if what I just heard is an example of what of has been going on, then I can only regret that you didn’t invite me to participate with one of you from the beginning to the end. Not that I will not have the time, but I would tried to steal a few moment from my work just to listen to more of the kind of inspiring speeches I heard this morning. I congratulate all of you and I wish you well and success.”

At the end of the debate contest in which 10 schools participated, Rainbow College emerged the winner and the school was presented with a new HP laptop and keyboard.

The second position went to Vivian Fowler Memorial College who won a keyboard and a Samsung tablet phone. Ipakodo Senior Grammar School came out third and won a Tecno tablet and a Keyboard. The fourth and fifth positions went to Aunty Ayo International School and Ejigbo Senior High School which went home with computer keyboards. The other five schools won a keyboard each for their participation.