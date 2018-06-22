Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as the most hypocritical leader Nigeria has produced, vowing to expose him on July 3.

He said this on Friday night at the gala dinner and award ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) in Abuja.

Soyinka was responding to a question from a participant who asked him to speak on his constant criticism of Abacha even after death.

The renowned writer said he is not particular about one leader, adding that he might criticise Obasanjo in a day and embrace him the next day.

“Obasanjo is the most hypocritical leader this nation has ever produced,” Soyinka said.

“Obasanjo has crossed the red line… I will launch a publication to expose him at Freedom Park in Lagos on July 3.”

Although Soyinka and Obasanjo are from Abeokuta in Ogun state, both leaders do not see eye to eye.

They sheath their swords years back but renewed hostilities after Obasanjo released ‘My Watch’, his autobiography.

In the book, Obasanjo said he sees Soyinka as a better “wine taster” and hunter than a political critic.

“For Wole, no one can be good, nor can anything be spot-on politically except that which emanates from him or is ordained by him. His friends and loved ones will always be right and correct, no matter what they do or fail to do. He is surely a better wine connoisseur and a more successful aparo (guinea fowl) hunter than a political critic,” Obasanjo wrote.

But Soyinka fired back in a statement where he described the ex-president as an “irredeemable hypocrite and a liar” who takes delight in denigrating people.