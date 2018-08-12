Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of awarding oil wells to certain individuals for sex during his eight years in office.

He also called the former leader a degenerate, liar, predator and sadist.

Soyinka went on to challenge the former President to swear whether he never awarded oil blocks in return for sexual gratification while he presided over the affairs of Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Soyinka spoke in his ‘Interventions VIII’ series in Lagos.

He said Obasanjo knows him so well that he does not make accusations lightly and that he despises snide insinuations.

He said, “I now challenge you (Obasanjo) to search your soul, very deeply, and swear to this nation that you never awarded oil blocks in return for sexual gratification.

“I do not make accusations lightly and I despise snide insinuations. I believe you know me well enough. And I am no prude, I am not a hypocrite of sexual desire, nor am I interested in the seamy side of Power.

“Take your time, think deeply and remember that each day brings you closer and closer to your Maker and the Day of Judgment-going by your own professions.”

“If I denounce you (Obasanjo) as a degenerate in need of help, remember that I do not require fiction. Verifiable truth is solemnly at my disposal.

“I do not concoct a thousand snipers for a thousand listed enemies of governance-one of the most impudent egregious fantasies ever manufactured by a former ruler, simply to destroy a successor and persuade oneself that one is a maker and breaker of governments,” he said.