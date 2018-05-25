Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said on Thursday that ethnic cleansing and political desperation were responsible for killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Soyinka advised the Federal Government to seek international assistance to curb the menace of killings being perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen nationwide.

He urged the Federal Government to put aside pride and integrity by seeking international help if it could not cope with the challenges being faced by the country.

He disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi on Thursday.

The governor had also told Soyinka that a group of persons were ambushed by herdsmen while they were returning from the burial of the two priests and other parishioners on Tuesday on Naka road.

The Nobel Laureate who was in the state to attend the 35th anniversary of Senator Suemo Chia’s novel, ‘Adan Wade Kohol Ga’, a novel written in Tiv, also attributed the killings in the state to desperate politicians that were bent on perpetuating themselves in office.

He also took the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the cleaners when he said there were no thinking people among the government.

He said they would have been able to decipher where the attacks were coming from and who was responsible.

He said: “If the government cannot cope, it should not shy away from asking for international help.

“With those few words, I wish to bring to you the solidarity of our people, our profession, and reemphasise the fact that an injury at the other end of the nation is an injury committed on the opposite side, no matter how distant.

“I don’t believe in false pride. If the government cannot cope, it should not shy away from asking for international help. When human lives are concerned in their thousands and so on, as it was observed everywhere all over the world, if these complements will be returned, and for those nations where our military has served before to come to our assistance, I think there should be no business of national integrity, national pride, and so on.

“People are dying; so, if this government cannot cope. Please, just ask for international help and I know they are ready and willing to come to our aid,” he stated.

Soyinka who said the killings may be outright ethnic cleansing and a plot by desperate politicians who wish to remain in office for the sake of immunity.

He said: “My feeling, by the way is that, for instance, the recent killing of the priests and the congregation, is that it was a deliberate diversion.

“I think this is just a campaign of ethnic cleansing for the purpose of occupation of land, that is one.

“Two, our feelings are that some really desperate politicians who are sponsoring these mercenaries in order to create chaos in advance of the next election because they are desperate to stay in power and continue to enjoy immunity.

“I think that approach, that concern, should also be a possibility in the minds of all of us because the ferocity, the suddenness and the organisational aspect of this invasion is just too suspect.

“These are not sporadic attacks. They are coordinated and I think if we have really thinking people around the government by now it should have been possible, at least, to identify some of those who are sponsoring these killings.”

He noted that the challenge with Nigeria is the inability to identify the root cause of issues and tackle them.

According to him, “The trouble with not calling things by their proper names and at the right time is what leads communities, nations, and people generally to start treating a malignant tumour with Vaseline.

“Just like refusal to recognise, and at the critical moment, the nature of a particular problem that has been at the basis of the massacres going on in this region, especially Benue State.

“There’s no any other word for it. Let’s not play around with the euphemisms. It’s no other word but ethnic cleansing.

“There’s no other definition for what has been going on here. And it’s very sad to me personally to see that a nation like Nigeria, with so much human talent, has failed to learn the lesson of the history of places like Rwanda.

“I happen to have been very much involved in the Rwandan situation vicariously.

“The phenomenon of human beings rising against one another and butchering innocents in their hundreds and thousands has always been something of a mystery to me.

“As some of you know, one of my favourite hobbies is hunting. You hunt animals for food, but why do you hunt human beings? Why should an organised force descend on sleeping villages and mow them down, men, women, the old and children? What’s the motivation?”

He continued: “Now, from time to time, we hear explanations like these are Libyan mercenaries on the loose, yes but who brought them here? Who shelters them? Who supports them? Who sponsors them, and why?

“You kill human beings very often because you want their land; so, that is at least somewhere to begin with to see what’s the motivation.

“And that is why I threw that challenge to the president. I said why don’t you give those who are occupying land that does not belong to them 48 hours’ notice to get out of there?

“And then those whom you find still in those villages where the proper indigenous occupants have been ousted, then you speak to them in the language which they understand.”

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom said security agencies had disarmed the people even of their cutlasses, which has left them at the mercy of the mercenaries.

He pointed out that even Dane guns and guns that were legally licensed had been collected from the people.

“I’m in agreement with you but as law-abiding citizens, we don’t even have cutlasses to fight back.

“We cannot use any weapon to fight back, we depend on the law enforcement agencies.

“Even the cutlasses that we used to have were taken over by security agencies.

“Our Dane guns the Inspector General (IGP, Ibrahim Idris) said we should surrender them, including those that were licensed. So we are left in the hands of the security men.

“So, like you rightly said, this is not a matter of ringworm but real cancer. If there were any other word stronger than cancer, I would have said what is happening in Benue State is more than cancer.

Numan Youths Besiege NASS Over Killings

Worried by the unabated killings in their communities, youths from Numan Federation of Adamawa State on Thursday stormed the National Assembly to protest the sad situation.

The Numan youths, who were mostly from the Bwatiye tribe, thronged the legislature in their hundreds, with placards bearing various inscriptions.

They alleged that suspected herdsmen had been attacking their communities and killing their people while the government had been looking the other way.

They said at the last count, Numan had lost about 21 villages to the suspected herdsmen with over 200 people killed, many others displaced.

“We want the government to protect our lives and property. We’re here to let NASS know what we’ve been going through. We want them to come to our aid.

“We’re not indicting the state government, but we want our lives protected. We’re adding our voices to the calls by our elders,” one of their leaders said.

Tom, one of the protesters, while speaking with journalists, accused lawmakers from the area of being silent in the face of systematic annihilation of their people.

“Our representatives at NASS are so quiet, especially our Senator. We want her to speak up. The government seems to be quiet. They’re doing nothing about it,” he lamented.

However, their representative at the House of Representatives, Talatu Yohanna, while addressing the protesters, said being part of government, she would take their plight to the leadership of the House.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards were: ‘Bwatiye people say no to ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria’; ‘You cannot kill us and occupy our land’; ‘PMB, Put an end to the massacre’; ‘Over 200 lives lost in Numan Federation’; ‘Baba Buhari Stop the Killings’, among others.

The youths later submitted a petition to the National Assembly under the Bwatiye Development Association (BDA) in which they made certain demands.

The petition was signed by their president, Chief Hezron Fada (JP).

Part of the petition reads: “We demand that the FGN sets up the machinery to identify these foreign forces and their Nigerian counterparts.

“They should be prosecuted and punished for their heinous crimes against the Nigerian nation.

“The Federal Government, in concert with the respective state governments, should caution the three Fulani traditional rulers: the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, and the Lamido of Adamawa for their perfidious role in these wanton and dastardly attacks.”

“They used the occasion of the commissioning of the ‘Pulaaku Radio FM’ in Yola to unleash their foreign dogs of war on our people.

“The statement made by the Emir of Kano, on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto, on the invitation of the Lamido of Adamawa was the launching pad for the terror unleashed on our people.

“Herdsmen should be declared persona non grata in our land pending the passage of Anti-Grazing Law in Adamawa State. They should on their own interest keep their distance from our lands. From now on, there is no love lost between us.

“We demand from the Adamawa State government the payment of compensation for our losses in lives and properties.

“We demand the immediate sack of the Adamawa State Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Sajoh, who is a Gude son, and who aided in propagating falsehood by going on national televisions to downplay and trivialize the extent of the killings and also encouraged the dastardly act committed by the Fulani invaders.

“We call for a restructuring of the country with the right of every ethnic nationality to determine its future and the other nationalities they choose to associate with.

“We demand for the establishment of local police to protect us from perfidy and complicity of government officials who connive with others to subdue their fellow citizens. We demand the right to bear arms to defend ourselves from Fulani killer herdsmen.

“We demand the introduction of a rotational system in the chairmanship of the Adamawa State council of chiefs among the 1st class chiefs. We demand the secretariat of the Adamawa State Council of Chiefs be relocated from the Lamido’s palace to a more neutral ground.

“The apparently lopsided appointments in the security infrastructure of the country as seen by public outcry should be reviewed and revised to reflect ethnoreligious and federal character balancing.”