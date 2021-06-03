Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has denied involvement in any agitation for a Yoruba state on any WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

Soyinka, in a statement titled, “They Are Back,” issued on Thursday and personally signed, stated: “Professor Wole Soyinka wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him.





“Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.

“For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media. Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.”