Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said he has gotten a “final solution” to former military officers-turned-politicians’ inability to do away with military traits even as civilians or democrats.

Soyinka, who did not mention names, pointed out that it had been a herculean task to convert former military officers in politics into complete civilians.

He was speaking at the formal opening ceremony of the African Drum Festival 2019 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, in other to demilitarise former military officers-turned politicians, they must be immersed into the traditional rhythms.

He hinged his position on the attendance of nearly all the past military governors and administrators of Ogun State at the opening ceremony of the festival in Abeokuta.

Among them are Saidu Balogun, Oladeinde Joseph, Kayode Olofinmoyin and Daniel Akintonde.

The literary icon recommended that those willing to seek any political office among them must pass through all national rhythms as a form of examination.

Those present at the ceremony were Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Areamu Gbadebo and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, among others.