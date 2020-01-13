Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has declared his support for the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as ‘Amotekun’.
He described the security outfit as a pleasant New Year gift, saying it has shown that the yearnings of Nigerians prevailed, Channels TV reports.
Professor Soyinka stated this while addressing some elder statesmen and prominent Nigerians at an event held on Monday at the Muson Centre in Lagos.
