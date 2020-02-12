<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nobel Laureate, Prof. Sole Soyinka, has arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja, in solidarity with Sahara Reporters publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who is being prosecuted for organising a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

Soyinka arrived the court ahead of the proceedings scheduled to commence 9am on Wednesday.

The Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare, in respect of the protest.





They were subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, among other counts including abusing the President.

They were held in custody for over four months until mounting domestic and international pressure forced the government to release them in December.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had fixed Tuesday for the commencement of trial but had to adjourn till Wednesday due to her official assignment elsewhere.

She was still being awaited for the proceedings to commence as of the time of filing this report at about 9.11 am.