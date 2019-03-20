



The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has commended the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) for its continuous support of its member states in Africa.

Dr Amos Makarau, Director, WMO Regional Office for Africa, gave the commendation when he visited NiMet on Tuesday in Abuja.

Makarau said that NiMet had done well in providing assistance to other African countries because of its capabilities and strength.

He explained that his visit was to continue with the desire to move nations of Africa forward by bridging the gap between the developing and developed countries.

“There is the need to make sure that our meteorological services in the region are more visible and I am very much aware that African countries are in various stages of development.

“While some countries are in need of assistance, some others are better off.

“Nigerian meteorological service is one of those that are very much advanced in terms of resources and capacity.

“Nigeria has been of immense assistance to other African countries in this regard.

“Our mission here today is not to only come in and assess, but to also commend the agency in what it is doing in the African region.

“We are very much aware that NiMet is assisting other countries within the region which is rare in some other regions.

“My role is to say thank you and also to see how best we can continue to work together,” he said.

Makarau also commended the Nigerian government for hosting the WMO’s office in Abuja.

He added that his visit was to express WMO’s gratitude to Nigeria for its commitment towards the operations of the regional office.

In his response, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Sani Mashi, said the WMO regional office in the country had carried out its responsibilities effectively.

Mashi expressed gratitude to the UN agency for the cordial relationship with NiMet over the years, adding that the signing of the Host Country Agreement (HCA) had further confirmed the WMO’s support for the agency.

He disclosed that the Nigerian government was committed to supporting the regional office with necessary logistics required.

“We are glad to let you know that the HCA was formally signed in 2018 after 15 years and the agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in July while the Secretary General of WMO came and ratified it in September 2018.

“We have been giving WMO free accommodation as it is the government’s practice towards all international agencies.

“There are a lot of commitment we have made in that agreement which we are going to redeem on an annual basis,” he said.