The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has urged civil servants to ensure they retire with dignity.

Oyo-Ita made the call at the retirement ceremony of Ndubuisi Osuji, Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that whatever has a beginning has an end and that retirement was a time many civil servants do not look forward to.

She applauded the outgoing permanent secretary for his hard work and dedication to duty.

She said: “In life whatever has a beginning has an end and so is the civil service. But what matters is how we end.

“Osuji is a very hard working man, committed and dedicated to his duties. He is a mentor. As his boss, I learnt a lot from him.

“I pray that you remain the man you have been over these past sixty years of your life and I want you to continue with your Godly life and hard work.”

Dr Richard Ebule, Chairman Salaries and Wages Commission, who chaired the occasion described Osuji’s retirement as a triumphant exit from service.

He said that very few people join the service and get to the point of a permanent secretary before retirement, adding that Osuji is a sincere person.

The outgoing permanent secretary thanked his colleagues for the party organised for his retirement and birthday.

Osuji said: “I am leaving the civil service with my head high.

“I feel accomplished and fulfilled. I want to urge civil servants to do their job with passion and drive to render services.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a book titled “The Virtuoso Bows Out” was launched in honour of Osuji.

Omolara Idowu, the book reviewer, said that the book contained 204 pages made up of diverse compilation of essays and articles.

She added that the articles were on general subjects, agriculture, forensics and dwell on roles of permanent secretaries and all civil servants.