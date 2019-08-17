<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has confirmed that she was indeed invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer to allegations bordering on an alleged N3 billion contract scam.

According to her close aide who spoke with her authorization but pleaded to remain anonymous, contrary to reports, Mrs. Oyo-Ita checked into a hospital after being granted administrative bail, and “has been on leave officially to attend to her health condition.”

The HoS also denied engaging in fraudulent practices notwithstanding the report that about N600 million has been traced to the account of one of her key aides, who has been unable to explain the source of the money. The report said the anti-graft agency’s preliminary findings confirmed that about N3 billion has been traced to Oyo-Ita, allegedly siphoned through proxy companies.

According to her aide: “the Head of Service of the Federation affirmed being invited verbally by the acting Chairman of EFCC. She denied all allegations on fraudulent conduct. She was never detained by the Commission. She has been on leave officially to attend to her health condition. She is not pleased with unbalanced reportage.”

Recall that in November 2017, Oyo-Ita and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had engaged in hot argument before Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over a leaked memo on controversial recall and promotion of a fugitive former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina. The video of their encounter trended on the social media after the incident occurred on November 1, 2017.