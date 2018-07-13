The Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, has re-emphasized the commitment of the Federal Government to reposition the Nigerian Civil Service for a better and more efficient service delivery in line with the change agenda of the present administration.

A press statement signed, yesterday by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, reveals that Mrs. Oyo-Ita stated this commitment during the visit of the bench marking and study tour group of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Heads of Service in the States and Federal and State Permanent Secretaries to the Public Service Commission and Public Service Department of Malaysia on Monday, 2nd July, 2018.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the visit to Malaysia by key officials responsible for the formulation and the charting of the course of governance in Nigeria is to understand how Malaysia achieved its success story in public service administration.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita commended the widened recruitment drive of the Malaysian Government. According to her the online recruitment which has made it possible for Malaysian graduates all over the world to apply for employment from anywhere in the world and track the progress of their application which is valid for one year is a good innovation.

The Head of Federal Civil Service of the Federation said she was equally impressed by the encompassing requirements listed for recruitment into the public service. She was impressed that the recruitment has been widened to encompass different areas of competence. This includes talent, physical/fitness, leadership and aptitude tests and not just paper qualification.

Mrs Oyo-Ita said the pensionable length of service pegged at three (3) years is admirable because it allows for easy exit for officers who are not getting job satisfaction.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation reiterated the role of the Civil Service as the base and engine room for development of any nation.

She therefore emphasized the need to expose the relevant people to drive the process to the best practices as it obtains in some countries.

The visit will afford the Nigerian delegation the opportunity to interact, share experiences and explore areas of partnership aimed at improving the Nigerian Civil Service and possibly sign partnerships agreements in the areas of capacity building and training, talent management, performance management, innovation, culture change and Human Resources Management system and process automation.