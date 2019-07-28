<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said the ongoing review of the Public Service Rules (PSR) is meant to remove obsolete rules that do not reflect the realities of a modern society.

Oyo-Ita disclosed this in Kubwa, Abuja, at a stakeholders’ meeting on the review of the 2008 edition of the PSR.

The review committee has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that about 3,000 inputs already made by over 600 civil servants are considered before the conclusion of the new draft rules.

Oyo-Ita said various stakeholders from different strata of the society had been engaged to consider the existing rules, make inputs, and advise the government on the best approach that would yield the desired result.

She noted that a new set of innovative rules that will boost the civil service reforms were been expected.

She noted that the revision of this strategic document of the public service on a regular basis “is essential in order to reflect the dynamics of public administration, and reposition the service for higher productivity.

“This review exercise should, therefore, usher in new innovations into the PSR with focus on transparency, accountability, justice, equity, due process and the rule of law, while doing away with all obsolete rules, ambiguities, spelling errors.”

She explained that government had remained committed to reviewing the civil service rules every five years to ensure that all sectors of the service were lifted to international standards.

Oyo-Ita stated, “The review team has had interface with the paramilitary services, parastatals, agencies, labour unions, retired public servants, and interested members of the public to ensure that all interests are accommodated.

“You may wish to know that the current Public Service Rules was reviewed in 2007 and published in year 2008. Prior to this time, it had undergone several reviews since the country’s independence in 1960. And as you may be aware, it is subject to review every five years, and it is in fulfilment of this that we have gathered for these three days.

“The revision has become necessary to update the rules, regulations and procedures in the public service and bring them in tune with the current trends in governance, and in line with global best practices.”

Oyo-ita added that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had resolved to throw open the review exercise to all stakeholders for inputs, saying it is on the OHCSF’s website.