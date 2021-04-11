



School owners in Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, yesterday lamented the damages the windstorm caused to their buildings.

Some of them who spoke to newsmen said that the windstorm which happened last Thursday pulled down the roofs and damaged chairs, tables in the classrooms.

They also thanked God Almighty, that when the incident happened that their schools were not in session.

According to the Proprietor of Favour Home School, Mrs Ige Elizabeth, said that she was in the bank doing her transaction when it happened.

She said: “I was in Eco bank, in this Army barrack, Obinze when his thing happened. It started with rain and after about sometime everywhere started shaking even inside the bank we were feeling it.”





“To cut it short, when it stopped, I had finished with the transaction in the bank and came out, people had started crying over the damage the wind caused. I moved to my school and saw that the roofs had been pulled down. It was yesterday that I started to repair it because soon the school will resume. The chairs, tables and the reception office were completely damaged.

Another missionary school affected by the windstorm was owned by kings chapel.

Speaking, the Imo State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, (Youth wing) and one of the pastors at the King’s Chapel, Dr Emma Amaefula, said: “Let us start by thanking God that our students were not in class, it would have been something else. Imagine that roofs collapsed on small children.

“We will soon start putting back the structures so that school activities will commence as normal. Let us continue to thank God and pray that our people will continue to ask God for forgiveness.”