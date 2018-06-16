Heavy rainfall and windstorm on Saturday destroyed property in Bauchi metropolis, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

Although, there were reports of injuries, the authorities are yet to ascertain whether or not some people had lost their lives.

The downpour, which started at about 4pm, lasted for about two your, uprooting trees, removing roofing sheets and destroying buildings.

A Correspondent of NAN who went round reports that pieces of roofing sheets, fallen trees and electricity poles, as well as debris of destroyed houses, littered the town, just as some people were also rendered homeless.

Areas worst affected are Yakubu Wanka, Makwalla, Bakin Kura, Wuntin Dada, Fadaman Mada, Federal Low Cost, Zango and Old Airport areas of the metropolis.

In Fadaman Mada, the windstorm removed a substantial part of the roofing of the Bauchi Zonal office of News Agency of Nigeria.

Contacted for comments on the incident, Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, Malam Shehu Ningi, told NAN that they were still collating facts on casualties and property destroyed.

He however said that their preliminary findings indicated that the destruction was enormous, adding that details would be presented to newsmen soon.