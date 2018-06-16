A non-governmental organization, Women In Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has called on government and private sector to increase investment in people for national development saying deliberate investment in the people at the grassroots will bring a great effect in other sectors.

Speaking at the 2018 annual Chief Executives Officer and Policy Maker Interactive series held in Lagos, an associate of Wimbiz, Olamidotun Obada, said: “There are many infrastructural development springing up, entrepreneurs operating everywhere. But there has to be a deliberate investment in the people at the grass root level to achieve a multiplier effect in other sectors.”

She urged that rural communities should be the priority in development as it will enhance national development. This year’s event which has as its theme: “Innovative Investment in People: The Multiplier Effect”, was organized to address critical developmental issues in Nigeria, providing innovative approaches to solving them as well as advocating for women attaining leadership positions in all sectors of the economy.

Speaking further on the challenges confronting the country, Chairperson, Executive Council, WIMBIZ, Olubunmi Aboderin, stressed the need to provide basic physiological needs of people as this will enhance productivity and greater self-realization.

She noted that Nigeria can improve as a nation in primary sectors like the health, education and agriculture where it must make amends.

On cubing drug abuse among students in the educational arm, she called on parents to take adequate responsibility in enlightening their kids.

She also called for the creation of more awareness on the dangers of drug abuse among youths.

Speaking on empowering women for leadership positions, chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko, emphasized the need for women to reinforce their positions as builders, value creators, growth enablers, to deserve board positions. He said peer groups, women groups must make deliberate efforts to push for more institutionalized policies that favour the participation of women in board.

He therefore admonished women to imbibe the culture of assisting each other, stressing that both mentors and mentees should impact each other’s perspectives. He admonished the women that discretion and wisdom are needed to scale through challenges in the men’s world.