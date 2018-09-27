The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has asked those residing in flood-prone communities of the state to relocate.

The warning came following increasing havoc being wreaked in such areas.

On Wednesday, a nine-year-old girl, Benedict Izuchukwu, a primary three pupil of Light International School, Okoti, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state reportedly died in a flood.

In a public service announcement by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, the state government named flood flashpoints as Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra West and Anambra East.

The statement reads in part, “The Government of Anambra State has renewed its directive to all residents within the coastal areas in four local government areas to immediately leave their places in view of the raging flood water threatening to overrun the areas.

“The forecast by relevant agencies that these places will experience very high levels of rainfall resulting in dangerous floods is coming to pass.

“The state government has made arrangements for the effective and efficient evacuation of residents of these local government areas and relocate them to designated holding centres.

“The centres have been provided with sanitary facilities, water boreholes, beds, cooking utensils, and foodstuffs.

“A number of water ambulances and other marine transport vehicles are on standby.