No fewer than 100,000 people are expected as the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, visits Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for a night of crusade.

The crusade tagged “Divine Connection for Miracles”, will be held on Wednesday at the mainbowl of the Lokoja Township Stadium.

The Kogi State Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Raymond Egunjobi, who spoke with newsmen on the programme, said all arrangements were being made for success of the crusade.

He said the programme would attract participants from across the state and its environs, adding that transportation arrangements were being made for the people.

Pastor Egunjobi, who described the third visit of Pastor Kumuyi to Kogi as a “springboard that would usher in a new lease of life for the whole state,” urged the people to attend the programme for divine solutions to their “insurmountable challenges.

“I crave your indulgence to go down memory lane to recall that during the 2016 crusade, held at the same venue, many participants got instantaneous miracles openly testified to the supernatural demonstration of God that wrought miracles of healings with the dumbs speaking, the deaf hearing and the blinds receiving their sights,” he added.