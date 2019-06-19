<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Wife of the NLC Chairman, Taraba state chapter, Mrs. Abigail Peter, has regained her freedom after a few days in the enclaves of some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

She was released within the late hours of Tuesday after being abducted at the early hours of June 13th 2019 by unknown gunmen who stormed her house shooting sporadically to scare neighbours.

Confirming her release to channels television, the NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo, said she was released in good health condition.

He, however, did not disclose if any ransom was paid for her release or not.

Similarly, one Mr. Emeka Okoronkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of ”Our Nations bakery” who is a neighbour to the NLC Chairman has also been released.

The two were kidnapped on the same day and released the same day with no disclosure by the family on whether any ransom was paid or not.