



The management of WellMed Healthcare Limited, medical diagnostic centre, has refuted a newspaper report that five of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

WellMaed in a statement said, as one of the facilities accredited for the coronavirus test based on its sterling records, top diagnostic technology, exceptional technical know-how and highly skilled personnel, the report was an attempt to tarnish its image.

The management of WellMed claimed that before COVID-19, it took the welfare of its workers as a topmost priority, adding it is the same consistency that is also extended to the frontline workers and staff at a time the ravaging virus is decimating the human population.

In its statement, WellMed asserted it “has constantly maintained the highest level of hygiene standard to ensure a safe and healthy environment for staff under the standard protocols set by the Health regulatory authorities.

“To further ensure the safety of our staff and clients, we have made adequate provision of necessary cleaning and disinfecting tools and equipment for staff and patients such as hand wash, cleaning detergents, alcohol-based disinfectants, face masks, hand sanitizers etc while also providing advanced decontamination equipment like humidifiers, atomizer and nano disinfectant sprayers for daily use.





“It is expedient to note that the company has expended millions of naira to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and institute other safety measure to ensure the health and environmental safety of the work environment.

In rare cases of infection, the management stated, “As a general rule and based on global best practice, suspected and symptomatic cases are advised to run a test and staff members who tests positive to the coronavirus are immediately placed on medical leave to quarantine for a specified number of days until the next round of routine tests are conducted.

“The company covers the cost of testing and also pays the staff for the number of days off work during their isolation period.”

The diagnostics centre said it unequivocally refutes all allegations by the newspaper, adding that a thorough investigation on this issue would have suffice before going to print as a notable media organization

“We assure the general public of the commitment of WellMed healthcare towards the health and safety of all our stakeholders,” the statement read.

WellMed was selected and approved by Lagos State Ministry of Health to carry out COVID-19 test after a rigorous accreditation and validation process by the tripartite accreditation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as a Corona virus (Covid-19), the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and Lagos State Bio Bank.