The Department of Weights and Measures, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, says it would establish an office in Gusau, Zamfara state.

The Assistant Director of the Department, Mr Ibrahim Isah, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

Isah was in Gusau to carry out the annual surveillance exercise on petroleum products, to protect consumers from under dispensing.

He explained that approval was being proccessed for the state office to be opened in Zamfara.

He said the department would also establish offices in Ebonyi, Ekiti and Nasarawa states.

The plan to establish state offices was to ensure compliance with scales in weight and measures.

“The absence of our personnel in some states has contributed to the violation of weights and measures among marketers of different commodities,” he said.

Isah said the unit was concerned with sale of all products that require weights and measures including the local foodstuff such as rice, maize, beans and guinea corn among others.

He, however, said that their personnel would return to the state for the quarterly exercise, which would cover all products.