No fewer than five persons were feared dead on Saturday evening in a road accident in Ekiti State.

The victims who were said to be returning from a wedding reception in the state capital lost their lives in the crash along the Ado-Ikere road.

A source who spoke with newsmen said the accident involved an 18-seater bus belonging to the Ekiti State Market Women Association which was said to be carrying the guests.

It was gathered that the driver of the bus lost control following which the vehicle somersaulted many times.

While three of the occupants were said to have died on the spot, it was gathered that two of those injured and rushed to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for medical attention later died.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the accident, however, said three persons died.

“It was a lone accident. Three persons were confirmed dead while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“We gathered from some eyewitnesses that the driver was driving on a high speed, so he lost control of the vehicle and it somersaulted for a number of times,” the PPRO said.