WaterAid Nigeria has inaugurated the year 2020 with Borehole project at the Ugwuaji Nike axis and other communities of Enugu State.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, by Christopher Ogbu, the coordinator of the Small Towns Water and Sanitation Unit of Enugu State Ministry of Water Resources.

Ogbu said that the project was still at the early stage and would soon begin in the state as other logistics were being put in place.

The coordinator said that WaterAid had been partnering the state for some years through Small Towns Water and Sanitation Unit of Enugu State Ministry of Water Resources.

“WaterAid Nigeria has been partnering Enugu state for some years now and STU has been the eye of the state in the partnership,” he said.

Ogbu said that WaterAid got fund from Coca Cola under the Global Environment and Technology Foundation and was prepared to start the project from Ugwuaji.





“In the year 2020, WaterAid has planned to construct new boreholes and rehabilitate the nonfunctional ones.

“They are to construct five hand pump boreholes at Obeagu Ugwuaji Nike, Enugu south.

“WaterAid will also construct a motorised borehole at Eha-Alumuna in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“It will rehabilitate nonfunctional boreholes at Isi-Uzo and Uzo-Uwani Local Government Areas,” the coordinator said.

He said that assessment had been done and that soon the person in charge of WaterAid projects would arrive the state for other logistics.

“WaterAid has been doing a lot in providing health and social amenities for Enugu state residents,” Ogbu said.

He recalled that WaterAid helped to end open defecation in some local government areas through its Open Defecation Free policy sponsored by Bill Gates Foundation.