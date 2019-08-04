<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The new Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NUA), Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, has vowed to transform the institution from its present 4, 029 position to be among the 200 best universities in world.

Esimone who resumed office two months ago said he had set a target code named, “Project 200” to actualise his dream.

Speaking when he received the Council of Past Presidents of Students’ Union Government of the university who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, he said machinery was being set in motion to establish industries that would be students-driven in the institution.

He said: “On assumption of duties, I have set a target code-named, “Project 200”, which is aimed at making UNIZIK to be among the 200 best universities in the world from its present position of 4,029.”

His administration, he said, would partner international and local investors to remodel Unizik to become one of the best universities across the world.

He said: “My vision for the university is to produce graduates that are not only employable but ready to be self-employed based on entrepreneurial skills they acquired while in the university.”

According to the VC, students of the institution would in no distant time be able to pay their way through the university as being practised abroad, from the work-earn-and-study programme.

The VC assured that he would run an administration built on ideas and flair for excellence just as he would partner the past presidents for the good of the university.

Earlier, leader of the group, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, said the members of the council came to congratulate the vice-chancellor on his emergence as the sixth substantive vice-chancellor of the university.

Prof. Aribodor, the SUG president of 1996/97 session and immediate past Chairman of ASUU UNIZIK branch, urged the new VC to take the university to enviable heights.

Also speaking, the chairman of the presidential body of the email council, Comrade Patrick Afubero told the new VC that the past presidents came together as one body to contribute their own quota towards the development of the university.

Others dignitaries in the delegation were Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, Imo State and Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, a serving Commissioner in Delta State.