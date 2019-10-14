<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Waste management in Umuahia, capital of Abia State, has improved after the declaration of a state of emergency by Governor Okezie Ikpezu recently.

It would be recalled that Ikpeazu had last month sacked the General Manager of the State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and inaugurated an intervention team led by Dr. Aham Uko, among other members that included the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem.

Residents had before the intervention expressed worry over the state of sanitation and waste management, especially as refuse dumped at designated points overflowed and not removed for some days.

However, a source at the ASEPA headquarters in Umuahia attributed the failure of the agency to shortage of refuse bins, as the ones being used were bad, lack of protective gears and the state of dumpsites.