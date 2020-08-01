



The Lagos State Government has okayed the reopening of schools for Senior Secondary School 3 pupils to write the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the Federal Government announced during the week that the examination organised by the West African Examinations Council would start from August 17.

Giving an update on the development on Saturday at a briefing, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “Regarding our secondary schools, they will be opened from the 3rd of August and they will only be reopened to our SSS3 students and JSS3 students only.





“This, we believe, will allow them to participate in revision classes two weeks before the 2020 WAEC examination has been stated to start from the 17th of August.

“Both boarding and day students will be allowed to resume from Monday, the 3rd of August. All standard precautions will be put in place by our various school authorities – handwashing, physical distancing, and all of that.

“The Lagos State Government will also be making available face masks to all of our students on the first day of their resumption to ensure that there is adequate and full compliance.”