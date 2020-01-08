<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has commenced the 2020 May/June E-Registration (Data Capturing) of Senior Secondary School candidates in all Public Secondary Schools for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

In her address on the free registration of candidates for the Examination, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed that the E-registration has been scheduled to take-off from Thursday, 9th January to Friday, 31st January 2020, and will cover the 322 Senior Secondary Schools in the state with a total of 47,804 candidates benefitting from the free registration for the WASSC Examination by the State government.

She noted that this e-registration exercise would require the full attendance of candidates and cooperation of all Principals for a hitch-free exercise, adding that candidates must be regular and punctual in school so as to be captured in the exercise.

Preceding the commencement of the e-registration of candidates, the Lagos State Ministry of Education has also commenced the training of E-Registration (Data Capturing) Officers drawn from within the Ministry of Education and the 6 Education Districts in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, while welcoming the participants, implored them to imbibe all technicalities the training will avail, stressing that the Ministry had purchased webcam cameras and other devices to be used for the capturing, and affirmed that the training was necessary to enable officers to know the applications and website to log on to while capturing candidate’s data and steps for an error-free registration process.

In her address, Head, WAEC Zonal Office, Mrs Ademola Osoba, expressed the readiness of the facilitating team to impact on the participants to enable them keep abreast of the innovative trends by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and optimistic of a hitch-free exercise.

It would be recalled that a total of 44,645 Candidates were registered for WASSCE in the 2019 E-Registration Exercise by the State.