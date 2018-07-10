West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) has appointed Professor Sani Mashi, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), into her International Advisory Board (IAB) for a period of five years from June 2018.

According to a statement by Muntari Ibrahim, NiMet General Manager, Public Relations, the DG’s appointment into the advisory board of WASCAL Doctoral Research Programme on West African Climate System (DRP-WACS), one of the doctoral programmes of WASCAL hosted at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, will contribute to the achievement of its sole aim of strengthening climate-related research in the West African Sub-region.

The WASCAL project is a large-scale research-focused programme initiated to develop effective adaptation and mitigation measures to climate change. The geographical focus of WASCAL is on West Africa, with in-depth research in case study watersheds in Benin, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Ghana.

WASCAL is designed to help tackle the challenge of climate change in a view to enhance the resilience of human and environmental systems to climate change and increased variability. It does so by strengthening the research infrastructure and capacity in West Africa related to climate change and by pooling expertise of 10 West African countries and Germany. The programme is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

The WASCAL board is to serve as advisor to help facilitate student selection, curriculum development and review, lecturers’ selection and student research proposal review; ensure the quality of the programme and its regional character, as well as deal with any other matter assigned by authorities of the WASCAL programme.

NiMet’s enormous impact in West Africa seems to be gaining traction and yielding positive fruits with this appointment of Mashi.

With this and many more, NiMet is not resting on its oars, as its motherly arm stretches towards other African countries by way of technical support.