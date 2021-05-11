Olu of Warri-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko, son of the late Atuwatse II, the kingdom’s 19th monarch, has began a 90-day compulsory seclusion.

The seclusion is part of the traditional rites for Emiko’s installation as the 21st Olu of the Itsekiri people.

Within the period of the 90-day seclusion known in Itsekiri as Idànikèñ or Daniken, the administration of the Itsekiri kingdom is usually under the Olori-Ebi (Regent), a position currently occupied by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh.

Accordingly, upon his return from the 90-day compulsory seclusion, Prince Emiko will be installed Olu of Warri and take over authority of the Itsekiri people as entrusted in him.

Recall that Emiko, 37, was unveiled as the 21st Olu-designate following the announcement of the death of the 20th Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The young Olu-designate holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies and Political Science as well as a Master’s Degree in Management.

Meanwhile, burial rites for the 20th Olu, Ogiamen Ikenwoli, commenced on Monday.





The burial rites, according to reliable Itsekiri sources kiked off with a trip to the royal cemetery in Ijala, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ijala community holds a special place in the kingdom as it holds the site where all past Olu’s are buried.

The ceremony is usually coordinated by the Olu-designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko, who was unveiled at Ode-Itsekiri, about one month ago.

“The visit to Ijala signifies the commencement of the official burial process. It is only a part of the burial rites; nobody can tell you specifically where the Olu will be buried in the royal cemetery. The ceremony usually lasts 14 days”, the source said on strict condition of anonymity.

Omooba Tsola Emiko, son of the 19th Olu, is expected to actively participate in the burial rites of his predecessor, after which he would proceed on Idaneken (isolation), preparatory to his coronation as the 21st Olu.

The burial process will culminate in the symbolic destruction of the Uli-Oku (coffin house) of the late Olu at Ode-Itsekiri. It will also end the mourning period announced by Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere, at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) on Easter Monday.