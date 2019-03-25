<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, has warned students of the institution against examination malpractice, cultism and certificate forgery.

Ahaneku gave the warning at the joint Regular and Continuing Education Programme (CEP) matriculation ceremony of the institution for the 2018/2019 academic session, in Awka on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 9,000 students consisting of 8,000 regular students and 1,000 CEP students matriculated at the ceremony.

Ahaneku said their responsibilities and obligations as students to the institution, their parents and themselves should be the successful end of their programmes with the acquisition of university degrees and good morals.

“For your stay in the university to successfully end, ensure timely payment of fees, at least 75 per cent attendance to lectures and practical, avoid examination misconduct, certificate forgery as well as cultism,” the VC said.

He said the vision and mission of the institution were to become one of the best 500 universities in the world and one of the best 100 in Africa.

Ahaneku said the institution aimed at becoming the best in the country.

To actualise the objective, he said that the institution had secured peace and security, promoted academic culture and excellence, as well as raised the international profile of the university.

He also said the institution had used its intellectual output to boost its internally generated revenue and provided the adequate infrastructure of classrooms, laboratories, libraries and hostels, among others.

“In addition to these academic facilities, we provided welfare facilities to further enhance the congeniality of the university’s learning environment.

“These facilities include, but not limited to a work-aid scheme to assist indigent students who attained a cumulative grade point average of 2.50, a group personal insurance scheme, and well-equipped hostels,” Ahaneku said.

The vice-chancellor said the institution had established linkages with many world-renowned universities spread across the U.S, China, Europe and Africa.

This, he said, was in addition with linkages with local institutions.

According to him, the essence of the linkages is to facilitate academic programmes development, teaching and research, public service and staff/student exchange.