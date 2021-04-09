



The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has warned Nigerians of a fake visa alert in circulation.

The United States said the press release claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians, was the handiwork of scammers and fraudsters.

“The U.S. Mission to Nigeria is drawing the general public’s attention to a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerians. Scammers and fraudsters circulate this phoney information that the new work visa applies to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.





“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos is warning Nigerians not to fall victims to the scam. It is the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim! If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and www.ustraveldocs.com/ng,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.