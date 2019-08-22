<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo, yesterday, said exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life increases immunity in babies.

Kalesanwo spoke during a fitness walk organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Lagos Chapter to commemorate the 2019 World Breastfeeding Week themed: Empower Parents, Enabling Breastfeeding.

She said: “Giving breastfeeding mothers six months maternity leave and their husbands six weeks leave not only increase the children survival skills, it makes the mothers ready to resume their duties.”

Represented by a Director in the Ministry, Mrs. Funmilayo Blaise, she said: “As we all know, Lagos State gives six months maternity leave to women, while the men enjoy six weeks leave. That is why you observe that women, especially the pregnant ones, by the time they resume for work; they are always ready to continue with their services.

“Again, giving women six months is a very laudable thing. This is because the immunity of the child is very high because of the exclusive breastfeeding.”

And that was what our parents did for us, and we grew up, not with this baby food we have now.”

On her part, Chairperson, Lagos NAWOJ, Mrs. Adeola Ekine, commended the Ministry for empowering women and the cordial relationship the association has enjoyed, just as she called for collaboration with the association in training of her members.

Ekine said: “We are appreciative of your efforts to women empowerment, and the supports you have given to NAWOJ overtime. We hope when the time comes, you will consider our members for training.”