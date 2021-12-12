Wale Babalakin: What my father told us when he clocked 60

Wale Babalakin, the eldest son of the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin, has opened up on a conversation the deceased had with his children when he clocked this.

Speaking when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the family at the Gbongan, Osun State residence, of the late judge, the senior lawyer said his father got prepared for death more than 20 years ago.

“When our dad clocked 60; Baba told us that he had collected his boarding pass and waiting for his flight. But he was lucky to live long.

“He warned us no one should cry whenever he died. So, we thank God that he lived a good life. We thank all those that sympathize with us over the death of our dad.”

On his part, Osinbajo described the deceased as a forthright and trustworthy man.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by Governors of Osun and Ondo states, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said this death was a loss not only to his family but to the nation.

Osinbajo said, “We lost perhaps one of the most credible men in our profession and our nation. He was forthright, trustworthy and honest.

“We thank God for his seminar contributions to Nigeria jurisprudence and his many wise judgments. We pray that the Lord will preserve these legacies, comfort his family. May his memories remain forever bless.”