Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), the Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), has said that academics must return to the academia, while the country’s universities must be driven by merit.

Speaking at the 50th convocation of the institution in Lagos on Tuesday, Babalakin said the most vital area in any nation’s development is the quality of its education, as that is where training happens and leaders are produced.

The institution’s Pro-Chancellor, who explained that no effort must be spared in improving the nation’s educational system, noted that the time had come to create an environment that would attract the best scholars to universities and this can be done by enhancing the remuneration of teachers.

Remembering with nostalgia the time when UNILAG was full of scholars like the late Prof. Teslim Elias, Prof. Clifford Olawoye, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the late Prof. Adeyemo Elebute, Prof. Alexander Eyimofe Boyo, the late Prof. Akin Adesola, Dr. Sunny Kuku, the late Prof. Ayodele Awojobi, the late Prof. V.O.S. Olunloyo; Prof. OyeIbidapo-Obe and Prof. Ifedayo Oladapo, who made the university stand out, Babalakin said: “We must put an end to those who come here because they have no other option.

“This is a citadel of learning and we must achieve this goal. It will be tough and there will be resistance, but that is the only way out. Universities must be driven by merit. Only academics should find themselves in the academia. We must create an environment that would attract the best scholars.”