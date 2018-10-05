



Chris Isiguzo, South East Bureau Chief of ThisDay Newspaper from Enugu Zone on Friday morning emerged the National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the Unions general election in Abeokuta

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isiguzo polled 346 votes to defeat the incumbent President, Waheed Odusile, who polled 329 votes.

Announcing the results at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, the Returning Officer from Nigeria Labour Congress, Benson Upah, commended the peaceful conduct of all the participants.

Upah, the National Head of Information and Public Affairs, declared Isiguzo winner of the election that had seven contestants.

NAN reports that Bamidele Atunbi had 101 votes, Abiodun Olalere, 56 votes, Jacob Edi , 16 votes, while Alademka Adelegan had 9 votes and Uzaka Abraham got 30 votes.

For the National Treasurer position, Mohammed She defeated two other contestants while Muhamod Umar was elected National Auditor.

For the Vice President position, Yusuf Idris was elected vice president Zone A, Cosmos Olalekan was elected VP Zone B Petrus Samfochi won the election for Zone C and Wilson Bako was elected VP Zone D.

Ogunle Akpati was elected VP Zone F, Izma Abdullahi was elected Secretary Zone A, while Suleiman Gimba won the Secretary seat for Zone E.

In his acceptance speech, Isiguzo said that the major focus of his administration would be welfare of Nigerian journalists.

“I assure that time to rescue the union has started; you will be proud of us. We won’t disappoint you .

” We will unveil our programme of actions in the coming days. The days you work and you will not receive your salary are gone.

“The immediate past president has congratulated me with other co-contestants. I want to dedicate this victory to all Nigerian journalists,” he said.