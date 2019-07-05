<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, Richard Onwuka Egbule, has called for a review of Act establishing the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA.

He explained that the call became necessary to give opportunity for stakeholders in the oil sector to collaborate and contribute in sustaining a zero tolerance for oil spill incident in the Nigerian environment.

Egbule stated this when he received a delegation from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA led by its Director General, Musa Idris Olubola, on a courtesy visit to the Commission.

The Chairman who highlighted the enormous contributions of NOSDRA in preserving the environment by ensuring best practises in oil exploration said the Agency cannot afford to operate solely on budgetary allocation, hence the need therefore to have synergy with major oil companies operating in the country.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Emma Njoku, quoted the Salaries and Wages Commission Chairman as explaining that without the review and collaboration, the Agency would not achieve the oil spill management and environmental restoration which require expertise.

On the requests by the Agency regarding the welfare of staff, Egbule said the Commission had taken note pending when the issue of the National Minimum and its consequential adjustment are done with.

Earlier, the Director General, National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency, NOSDRA, Musa Idris Olubola, said the Agency needed improved salaries and welfare package for its staff to avoid losing its professional staff to oil companies.

Mr. Olubola also noted that improved welfare will enable the agency compete favourably with its counterpart in other climes.