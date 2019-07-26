<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The West African Examination Council has disclosed that, of the 1,590,173 candidates who registered and sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 180,205 candidates currently have their results withheld.

This was made known by WAEC’s Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, at a briefing on Friday at the Council’s national office in Yaba, Lagos.

Adenipekun said, “The results of 180,205 candidates, representing 11.33 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council in due course.

“The committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools.”

The Council also reported that 1,918 candidates with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination.

“Out of the number, 299 were visually challenged, 842 had impaired hearing, 158 had low vision, 75 were spastic cum mentally challenged and 85 were physically challenged,” Adenipekun added.

Newsmen report that a total of 1,596,161 candidates registered for the examination from 18,639 recognised secondary schools in Nigeria.

Of that number, 1,590,173 candidates wrote the examination, comprising 822,098 males, and 768,075 females.

“This represents 51.70 per cent and 48.30 per cent respectively,” Adenipekun noted.