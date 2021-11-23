WAEC withholds 170, 146 results of candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed why it withheld the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of 170,146 candidates that sat for the 2021 examination.

The management of the examination board who made this known in a statement issued on Monday said that the results of 170,146 candidates, representing 10.9 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The Head, Nigeria National Office, Mr Patrick Areghan while announcing the release of the 2021 WASSCE result said the increasing use of cell phones in the examination hall and organised cheating in some schools are other big concerns are the major reason for their move.

Areghan complained about the activities of rogue-website operators and some other social media platforms, who always post-examination questions online immediately after the commencement of the paper being administered.

“The results of 170,146 candidates, representing 10.9 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The increasing use of cell phones in the examination hall and organised cheating in some schools are other big concerns. All the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for determination in due course,” he said.

Areghan, however, announced that about 81.7 per cent amounting to 1, 274,784 million candidates made credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in the just concluded examination.

He explained that there was an appreciable 16.46 per cent improvement, saying the percentage of candidates in the category in the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020 was 65.24 per cent.

Speaking further, he said that out of the 1,560,261 million candidates that sat the examination, 1,398,370 million candidates, representing 89.62%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

He said, “Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, 1,256,990 million candidates, representing 80.56% have their results fully processed and released while 303,271 candidates, representing 19.44 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some issues being resolved.