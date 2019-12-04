<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the list of withdrawn certificates of candidates, who were believed to have engaged in malpractices during its examinations held as far back as December 1992 and 1993.

WAEC released the examination years and certificate numbers of the affected candidates and revealed that the nature of their malpractices was impersonation.

The list of affected WAEC candidates was published in the weekly bulletin of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, released on Monday.

In the JAMB bulletin, WAEC identified the candidates as, “Ukaumunna C. December 1992 examination with certificate number, NGSP 0233613; Chinna H. December 1993 with certificate number, NGSP 0572427; Koffi E. December 1993, with number NGSP 0455669; and Oham J. December 1994, with certificate number, NGSP 0177271.”

Others are “Mbara G. December 2001, with certificate WNR 2248072; Ifo S. December 2001, with number NGWASSCP 1307367; Ugwu P. December 2005 with certificate number, NGWASSCP 4534182; Anene J. December 2008, with number, NGWASSCP 5505913; Ogbenna C. December 2011, with certificate number, NGWASSCP 06927486; and Nwangwu I. December 2014, with certificate number, NGWASSCP 8392056.”

JAMB noted that in order to avoid such impersonation during its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, it was partnering the National Identity Management Commission to enforce candidates’ registration for the national identity number.

The board said, “In view of the cases listed JAMB’s partnership with NIMC is imperative. In order to have a seamless registration for the 2020 UTME, we have put machinery in place to test run the new registration regime under the joint platform of JAMB and NIMC using the NIN.

“The Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, sequel to this, therefore, directed members of staff in offices nationwide to participate in the trial registration which started on Friday, November 29, and is to end Tuesday, December 3. No fewer than 1,800 members of staff would be involved in the trial registration designed to assess the workability of the new registration regime.”