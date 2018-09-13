The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has warned candidates to ignore past questions posted on the social media, saying it is fake and capable of jeopardizing the performance of candidates.

The head of public affairs of the council, Demianus Ojijeogu, said this in a press statement sent to newsmen on Thursday morning.

According to him, the attention of the council has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters that are capable of jeopardising the performance of candidates in the ongoing WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-Second Series in Nigeria.

“The Council have observed with dismay that past questions were being posted via WhatsApp and criminal websites by fraudulent individuals, which they claim are that of yet to be written papers,” he said.

Mr Ojijeogu urged the candidates not to fall prey to the fraudsters but rather concentrate on their studies.

“For instance, the question paper for Principles of Cost Accounting that was written in Sierra Leone and The Gambia today are been circulated by these criminally-minded elements for candidates in Nigeria as Financial Accounting, the paper slated for tomorrow,” he said.

WAEC is an examination board that conducts the West Africa Senior School Certificate for University and Jamb entry examination in West Africa countries.