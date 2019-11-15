<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released results of candidates that sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination in Nigeria and withheld the results of 9,457 candidates.

The Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun, announced the release of the results on Friday at a media conference in Lagos.

According to him, a total of 94, 884 candidates who sat for the examination, out of which 33, 304 (representing 35.10%) obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. 35. 64% of the total candidates who sat the same exam last year had a similar result, indicating a slight fall.