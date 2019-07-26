The West African Examination Council has released the results of the May/June 2019 results.
This was confirmed to newsmen by the examination body’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ojijeogu.
The Board is currently addressing a Press conference to that effect.
Meanwhile, some stakeholders have also confirmed the news via messages on the examination body’s Twitter handle @waecnigeria.
To check the results, buy the result checker pin on eCards.com.ng.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]