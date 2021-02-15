



The West African Examinations Council has announced the results of the 2020 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.

The Head of National Office of WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan, made the disclosure on Monday in Lagos at a news conference.

Giving a breakdown of the results, he said a total of 66,375 candidates registered for the examination, representing a 31.63% decline, when compared with the 2019 entry figure.

The examination which took place between Monday, November 23rd 2020 and Tuesday, December 22nd 2020 had a total of 3,234 examiners who participated in coordination and marketing exercise.

Areghan said that the WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 second series was Successfully conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols.





“the WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 second series was Successfully conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols. We are happy to report throughout the conduct of the examination there was no reported cases of any candidate, invigilator, supervisor, WAEC staff or any examination functionary, for that matter, going down with the dread coronavirus disease.” He said

According to Areghan of the total number of 61,509 candidates that sat the examination 30,507 were males while 31,002 were females, representing 49.60% and 50.40% respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 61,111 candidates representing 99.35% have their results fully processed and released while 398 candidates representing 0.65% have few of their results still being processed due to errors on part of candidates.” He said.

Candidates who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.