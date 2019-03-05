



Barely 30 days after the conduct of the examination, the West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2019 first series.

The 2019 first series examination was concluded on February 4, 2019.

The head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Olu Adenipekun, who made the announcement this afternoon in Lagos, disclosed that a total of 12,202 candidates registered for the examination as against the 11,721 candidates that registered in 2018.

It would be recalled that first edition of the new diet of WASSCE for private candidates was conducted in January/February, 2018.

According to Adenipekun, out of the 12,202 candidates that registered for the examination this year, 11,892 sat for the examination while 11,686 candidates have their results fully processed and released.

He added that 206 candidates have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

The analysis of the statistics of candidates’ performance shows that 8,782 candidates obtained credit and above in two subjects; 7,332 candidates obtained credit and above in three subjects; 5,850 candidates obtained credit and above in four subjects while 4,314 candidates obtained credit and above in five subjects.

“A total of 3,102 candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and general Mathematics,” he said.