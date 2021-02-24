



The Kwara Government has warned principals in public schools not to extort students during the registration of the upcoming West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, gave the warning at a meeting with principals and stakeholders in the education sector of the state.

She said it has come to the notice of the government that some schools are in the habit of charging more than the approved charges for WAEC examination.

”Henceforth, any principal found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the Civil Service rules,” Mrs Adeosun warned.





The permanent secretary further charged principals to continue to support the present administration in its efforts to revamp the education sector in the state.

She reminded the principals and private schools owners that COVID-19 is still in our midst and whoever is found violating the safety rules would be sanctioned.

The President, All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in the state, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi, commended the state government efforts in educational development, most especially, the eradication of examination malpractices.

He renewed the support of the body to the present administration in its bid to take the state to greater heights.