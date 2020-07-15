



The Kaduna Zonal Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has expressed willingness to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State, to protect the sanctity of its examinations.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Newsmen report that candidates and other critical stakeholders are anxiously awaiting the date for the commencement of this year’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination by WAEC that was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Olusola Bakare, WAEC Zonal Coordinator, made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the State NSCDC Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma.





Bakare who was accompanied by the body’s Head of Administration, Kaike Bature, explained that the visit was to develop viable partnership with NSCDC on security arrangements when this year’s exams eventually commences.

He said that they want to involve the NSCDC, in addition to the existing partnership with the police, to provide security for movement of materials to custodial and examination centres.

Bakare said that the zonal office was awaiting the approval of WAEC headquarters to activate the partnership with the NSCDC.

Responding, the State NSCDC Commandant, commended the pioneer examinations body for the initiative, adding that he would intimate the Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, on the development.

He assured that the corps would continue to render quality service while discharging its responsibilities.